Two arrested in connection to copper theft from Rochester location

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two men were caught in the act while allegedly attempting to steal copper from the old AMPI plant.

Ron Degener, 55, and Chad Westby, 43, are both facing burglary and damage to property charges after being caught Jan. 1.

A caller said a suspicious vehicle was parked in the parking lot a few different times and there had been copper thefts reported from the plant in the past.

RPD arrived and saw the vehicle but no suspects. When officers made it inside the building after noticing a chain-link fence was cut, they heard loud noises and located the two men. Westby complied with officers’ demands while Degener fled before being caught.

The copper is worth tens of thousands of dollars, police said.

A previous copper theft from the same location was reported Dec. 28 and occurred between Dec. 24-26.

Tools, copper wire, copper fuses, pumps and other parts were stolen.