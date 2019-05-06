Clear

Two arrested in Hancock County for mistreatment of child

Kasper Macpherson Kasper Macpherson

Police say boy has unexplained broken arm.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:45 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRITT, Iowa – Two people are arrested after police investigate the alleged mistreatment of a child.

Kasper L. Macpherson, 37 of Britt, is charged with neglect of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment. Jannifer Hampton-Hacker, 44 of Britt, is charged with one count of child endangerment.


Jennifer Hampton-Hacker

The Britt Police Department says Macpherson physically assaulted a boy under the age of 14 on Saturday. According to court documents, Macpherson poked the boy in the chest while yelling “fight me like a man.” Police say the child repeatedly told Macpherson to stop and “not hurt me.” Court documents state these actions were seen by at least 20 people who were at Macpherson’s home at the time.

Police say the boy was taken to the emergency room by Hampton-Hacker with a broken right arm. A criminal complaint states Hampton-Hacker would not answer any questions about the boy’s condition and had the boy respond with what appeared to be coached answers. Police say when neighbors asked the boy about his broken arm, he immediately responded “Kasper didn’t hurt me.”

