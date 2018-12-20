Two arrested in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two people are in custody after a chase into Albert Lea Thursday afternoon.

The Albert Lea Police Department says law enforcement was pursuing a vehicle eastbound from Wells on Interstate 90. The vehicle entered Albert Lea around 1:30 pm and it was located behind Brick Furniture just before 2 pm.

At 2:50 pm, two people were arrested at Sportsman Tavern. Police says the two people arrested will likely be transferred to Faribault County.

No other details on this incident have been released but witnesses report a heavy law enforcement presence in Albert Lea, including a helicopter.

