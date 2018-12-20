Clear
Two arrested in Albert Lea

Police say they were chased into town from Wells.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two people are in custody after a chase into Albert Lea Thursday afternoon.

The Albert Lea Police Department says law enforcement was pursuing a vehicle eastbound from Wells on Interstate 90. The vehicle entered Albert Lea around 1:30 pm and it was located behind Brick Furniture just before 2 pm.

At 2:50 pm, two people were arrested at Sportsman Tavern.  Police says the two people arrested will likely be transferred to Faribault County.

No other details on this incident have been released but witnesses report a heavy law enforcement presence in Albert Lea, including a helicopter.

Photos courtesy of Robert Hoffman.

The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
