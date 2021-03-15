Clear
Two arrested for weekend assaults in northeast Iowa

Leonardo Espinoza (left) and Francisco Esparza-Torres
Leonardo Espinoza (left) and Francisco Esparza-Torres

Several people said they were attacked.

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 12:36 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2021 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CASTALIA, Iowa – Two men were arrested early Sunday after reports of violence in northeast Iowa.

Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Merrill Road in Castalia just before 1 am. They were told several people had been assaulted and the attackers had left before the deputies arrived. Two suspects were located a short while later by the Postville Police Department.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Leonardo Navarro Espinoza, 35 of Postville, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury, and assault. Francisco Esparza-Torres is charged with serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.

Both suspects were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail. This case remains under investigation with more charges pending.

