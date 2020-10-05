Two arrested for multiple Mitchell County burglaries

OSAGE, Iowa – Police are asking Osage residents to check their garages and vehicles for missing property after arrested two accused burglars.

Zebulon Rosendahl, 26, and Amanda Smith, 25, have been charged with 2nd degree burglary and three counts of 3rd degree burglary. Both have been booked into the Mitchell County Jail and more charges are expected.

Osage police say numerous items have been seized from Rosendahl and Smith and they’re encouraging home owners to check their garages and vehicles for any missing property and call the Osage Police Department with any questions 641-732-3777.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, and Osage residents assisted with this investigation.