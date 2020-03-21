Two arrested for deadly Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have made two arrests in a fatal January shooting in Cedar Rapids — including the arrest of a teen injured in the shooting.

Cedar Rapids police say in a news release Saturday that a 17-year-old male was arrested Friday evening for the Jan. 24 shooting that killed 18-year-old Andrew Gaston and injured a 16-year-old boy with him.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and other counts. The 16-year-old boy injured also was arrested on suspicion of robbery and other counts.

Police say the shooting happened when Gaston, the 16-year-old and another person arranged to meet with the 17-year-old to buy marijuana, then ambushed the 17-year-old in a plot to rob him.