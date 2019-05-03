Two arrested after late-night pursuit in Rochester

Photo Gallery 1 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Two people are arrested after a late-night pursuit in Rochester.
It started just after 12:30 a.m. in the southeast part of the city. An Olmsted County deputy tried to stop a car, but the driver sped off.
Deputies pursued until the driver lost control at East Circle Drive and Collegeview Rd. SE, near RCTC, where the driver crashed into the ditch.
No word on what charges the two are facing just yet.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
