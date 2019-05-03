Clear

Two arrested after late-night pursuit in Rochester

Olmsted County deputies arrest two after a chase through Rochester

Posted: May. 3, 2019 6:05 AM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Two people are arrested after a late-night pursuit in Rochester. 

It started just after 12:30 a.m. in the southeast part of the city. An Olmsted County deputy tried to stop a car, but the driver sped off. 

Deputies pursued until the driver lost control at East Circle Drive and Collegeview Rd. SE, near RCTC, where the driver crashed into the ditch. 

No word on what charges the two are facing just yet.

