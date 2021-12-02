Two arrested after task force finds lots of drugs and guns in southern Minnesota

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Back-to-back searches in southern Minnesota lead to two arrests and the seizure of multiple firearms and a significant amount of illegal drugs.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says it executed a search warrant at a home in rural Beauford on Tuesday. The search was part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics and weapons and DTF agents say they found 11 firearms, including handguns and an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, over half a pound of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of cocaine and THC-infused candy.

Michael Allen Smith, 38 of rural Mapleton, was arrested at the home and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Then on Wednesday, MRVDTF agents searched an apartment in Mankato as part of an ongoing drug investigation and say they seized over 50 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Frederick King, 42 of Mankato, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail on first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement says King had been on supervised release from prison after a previous conviction.