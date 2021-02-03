Two arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – There was a big police response to a stolen vehicle incident Wednesday.

Multiple police vehicles were seen in the 1800 block of 7th Street NW in Rochester after 5 pm. Authorities say it was about a vehicle reported stolen out of Spring Valley, which was spotted by an Olmsted County deputy in Rochester.

Police say the driver of the car was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and a passenger was arrested for possession of a loaded weapon. Their names have not been released.