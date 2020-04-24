Two arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Byron

BYRON, Minn. – The sight of a stolen vehicle leads to two arrests Thursday morning.

Danae Lujan, 21 of Blooming Prairie, is facing a charge of possession of a stolen property. Jordan Lindeman, 22 of Mankato, is accused of 5th degree drug possession and possession of stolen property.



An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says he saw a vehicle parked at the High Point Drive NE Kwik Trip in Byron around 9:16 am Thursday. He checked the plates and found the vehicle had been reported stolen in Mankato.

Lujan, the driver, and Lindeman, the passenger, were arrested. Authorities say both had warrants out in Blue Earth County and 4.21 grams of methamphetamine and a stun gun were found in the stolen vehicle.