Two arrested after hundreds of grams of illegal drugs found in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. – Two people are arrested after the discovery of nearly a thousand grams of illegal drugs.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Park Street in Red Wing. Investigators say they found 454.45 grams of marijuana, 81.58 grams of ecstasy, 4.96 grams of cocaine, 310.3 grams of mushrooms, 628 LSD dosage units, $10,051 in cash, and two handguns.

Angel Olszewski, 22 of Red Wing, and Christian Donno, 18 of Welch, were both taken into custody for fifth-degree drug possession. Law enforcement says further charges are pending.

This drug seizure and arrest follows an investigation conducted by the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team. Red Wing police and the Goodhue County Emergency Response Team helped with Wednesday’s search.