Two arrested after drug search in Winnebago County

RAKE, Iowa – Two people are facing drug charges after a home is searched Tuesday in Winnebago County.

Sheriff’s deputies say they executed a search warrant at a home in Rake and arrested two people found inside. Chad Christian, 51, is charged with nine counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Jerilyn Reis, 50, is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian and Reis were both taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says is was assisted in this investigation by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota, Rake First Responders, and the Buffalo Center Ambulance Service.