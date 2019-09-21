Clear

Two arrested after chase across the Iowa/Minnesota border

Nena Hardy (left) and Rodolfo Valdez
Nena Hardy (left) and Rodolfo Valdez

Albert Lea residents found in a bean field.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 1:54 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – Two southern Minnesotans are arrested after an overnight pursuit in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified about a chase out of Freeborn County around 1:23 am Saturday. The chase on Interstate 35 was terminated by authorities around the 214 mile marker in Worth County. The suspect vehicle was then found empty in the ditch at the 217 northbound mile marker.

The Sheriff’s Office says a search was launched and a drone located two people hiding in a bean field near the intersection of Marks Hill Road and Hickory Avenue. Nena Marie Hardy, 22 of Albert Lea, was arrested for drug possession. She’s being held on $1,000 bond in the Worth County Jail. Rodolfo Valdez, 22 of Albert Lea, was also taken into custody and is being held without bond on an out of state warrant.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department assisted with these arrests.

