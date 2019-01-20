Clear
Two arrested after Worth County search

Mark Urbatsch (left) and Holly Low Mark Urbatsch (left) and Holly Low

Sheriff's office says drugs were found in rural Manly.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANLY, Iowa – Charges are filed against two people after a law enforcement search Saturday morning.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in rural Manly and arrested Mark Urbatsch, 62 of rural Manly, and Holly Low, 45 of Northwood.

Urbatsch is accused of possession of methamphetamine-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Low is charged with possession of meth-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit assisted with this search.

