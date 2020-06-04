Two area counties seeing coronavirus cases climb

MASON CITY, Iowa - 40 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Mower County and a little further south, Cerro Gordo County four more cases have been confirmed.

"We fully expected to see this increase as the days go by. Community spread will continue as people are increasing their activity. This virus is continuing to circulate," said Karen Crimmings, an expert in disease prevention with CG Public Health.

Reopening Iowa was sure to lead to more infection.

"Any time there's an increase in community activity, it's providing an increased chance for this virus to continue to spread, so yes these cases are not directed toward any specific business or activity," said Crimmings.

Officials in Mower County know exactly why their numbers are skyrocketing.

In a statement, Mower County Emergency Management says, "As we look through data, we have found that many people who contract COVID-19 have worked while in their infectious period. This is causing businesses to have positive cases and quarantine some of their staff. Local public health is working closely with these businesses to help prevent spread in the workplace."

In Iowa, CG Public Health is still expecting more tests will come back positive and the department is urging everyone to still imit time spent in crowded public places.

"It's really looking at what is your personal risk and what are you willing to do versus what you really need to do. We have to get pharmaceuticals, we need to get groceries and things like that," said Crimmings.