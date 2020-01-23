KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Two area Granny Basketball teams are set to be honored in February as part of the 34th Annual Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day.
The Wanamingo Bulldogs and Faribault Hot Shots are the two existing Granny Basketball teams in Minnesota.
The two teams play one another and teams from Iowa and their only rule is that you must be over 50 to play. This gives pre-Title IX women the opportunity to play Naismith’s game.
According to a press release, they will be honored at the Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day awards ceremony at the Minnesota History Center on Feb. 5.
Related Content
- Two area Granny Basketball teams to receive honors
- North Iowans receive environmental honors
- Austin Area Foundation receives biggest gift ever
- Highly decorated WWII veteran receives another honor
- KIMT receives many honors at IBNA convention
- Rochester area officer honored by DNR
- Area Eagle Scout looking to honor veterans
- College basketball team bus crashes in Minnesota
- NIACC basketball teams continue winning ways
- Host of area teams ranked in Iowa dual team rankings
Scroll for more content...