Two area Granny Basketball teams to receive honors

The Wanamingo Bulldogs and Faribault Hot Shots are the two existing Granny Basketball teams in Minnesota.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Two area Granny Basketball teams are set to be honored in February as part of the 34th Annual Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The two teams play one another and teams from Iowa and their only rule is that you must be over 50 to play. This gives pre-Title IX women the opportunity to play Naismith’s game.

According to a press release, they will be honored at the Minnesota Girls and Women in Sports Day awards ceremony at the Minnesota History Center on Feb. 5.

