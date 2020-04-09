Clear
Two accused of mail theft in southern Minnesota

Miguel Balderas (left) and Danae Lujan
Law enforcement looking for more victims.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. CLAIR, Minn. – Two people are facing charges of mail theft and authorities are looking for more victims.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Highway 83 near St. Clair Thursday after a report of a male and female in a small black convertible possible stealing mail. The caller said he noticed them at his mailbox and a card inside was gone when he checked.

A Mankato police officer located the convertible in the Walmart Parking lot and Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 26 of Owatonna, and Danae Aliza Lujan, 21 of Blooming Prairie, were arrested on multiple charges including mail theft.

The Sheriff’s Office says its investigation has uncovered other potential victims in multiple jurisdictions. Anyone feeling they are a victim should report the incident to their local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to protect themselves against mail theft by depositing outgoing mail in secure receptacles and taking mail out of their mailbox as soon as it is received.

