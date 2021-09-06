Two UNI track stars competed in the Tokyo Paralympics

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - The Tokyo Paralympics wrapped up Sunday.

Two athletes from the University of Northern Iowa competed.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Panthers coach Dave Paulsen.

Jessica Heims is competing in her second Paralympics in the discus.

She finished fifth overall and set an American record in the women's discus F64.

Coach Paulsen describes Jessica as someone who brings her best every single day and is one of the most upbeat people he's ever met.

Erin Kerkhoff made her Paralympic debut, competing in the 100 and 400m races.

She finished 15th in the 100m dash and 8th in the 400m.

Coach says Erin's Paralympic career is just getting started.

The Panthers coach feels track is a sport for everyone.

"It's one of the most adaptive and inclusive sports you can have. And that's what makes track special, and I think, just what it takes to be successful in track and field, no matter what level you're at, no matter if you're an Olympian or Paralympian, the work is the same. You have to put the work in to be successful and I think everybody respects that," says Coach Paulsen.

Erin will be a junior this year at the University of Northern Iowa and Jessica graduated this past spring.