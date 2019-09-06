Two SUVs crash in rural Olmsted County.

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two sport utility vehicles collided Friday morning in rural Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7 am at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 1, south of Pleasant Grove. A Subaru Forester driven by a 69-year-old Rochester man was driving west and a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 25-year-old Spring Valley woman was driving north. The Patrol says the Cherokee filed to stop for a stop sign and hit the Forester in the intersection.

Both vehicles ended up in the northwest ditch. The names and injuries of the two drivers have not been released.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire/First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.