Two SUVs collide in rural Olmsted County

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two SUVs collided Wednesday afternoon in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2012 Ford Escape driven by a 53-year-old man from Plainview and a 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by a 54-year-old woman from Elgin were both headed north on Highway 63 when they crashed at the intersection with 30th Avenue NE around 3:49 pm.

Authorities are describing this as an injury accident but no other details have been released. The State Patrol says the road was wet at the time of the collision.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.