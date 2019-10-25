Two SE Minnesota school employees charged with drunk driving

KENYON, Iowa – The principal and head volleyball coach at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School have been charged with drunken driving.

According to court records, volleyball coach Jennifer Susan Nerison, 41 of Wanamingo, was charged with two counts of DWI after driving into a ditch just outside Madison Lake in Blue Earth County on October 18. Police say a preliminary breath test showed Nerison had a blood alcohol content of .146. The legal limit is .08.



Jennifer Nerison Jennifer Nerison

Principal Matthew Richard Ryan, 44 of Kenyon, was then cited for 3rd degree DWI on October 19. Court documents indicate that Ryan was cited around 12:40 am near the intersection of Highway 60 and Interstate 35 in Faribault in Rice County. Those documents also record Ryan’s blood alcohol content as .16.

The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District says Nerison has taken personal leave for the remainder of the season. She was employed as a coach on a year-by-year basis. The District says Ryan is on a continuing contract as an educator and the District will follow state law, school policy, and the terms of the master teacher bargaining contract in determining his status. Some information regarding that process is public under law and some is protected as private.

Kenyon-Wanamingo Superintendent Jeff Pesta says they try to ask four questions anytime an “outside of duty” incident happened with a district employee:

1. How does it impact the safety of our school operations?

2. What is the legal context as it applies to their duties and assignment within the district?

3. Where does it fall within the code of ethics for licensed staff?

4. What is the moral standard within the community?