Two Rochester start ups voted to look out for in 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn- Shrpa and Leah Laboratories recently made a list of Minnesota start ups to look for in 2021. Both businesses are based in The Med City and have only been around for less than two years.

Shrpa is a travel website aimed at helping people explore what Rochester and other communities have to offer. It was founded in 2019 by Chris Lukenbill and Andy Vig. Although tourism might be down due to COVID-19, the company has still been thriving.

"We had a lot of really good success this year," explained Lukenbill. "Throughout the pandemic, there's a lot of good communities trying to highlight themselves. Were a really good opportunity for them to promote what can be done for the recovery, what things can be done through challenging times here, and how people can get out and explore their community still."

The other business making the list in town is Leah Laboratories. Since 2018, CEO Wesley Wierson has been creating canine cancer cures.

"What were doing is were translating some really innovative technology called Car T Cell therapy," said Wierson. It works really well in humans and what you do is you extract t-cells from the body, genetically reprogram them so you can find cancer bind to it, and kill it."

Wierson is an Iowa State University alumn who has been working with gene editing technology since 2011. He plans to show Iowa State University is safe for dogs to use that are battling cancer.