Two Rochester people injured in Olmsted County crash

Lynda and Gregory Graves of Rochester were taken to St. Mary's Hospital. The two are expected to be OK.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Oct 5, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two Rochester people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Olmsted County.

It happened around 9:15 Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a truck driven by an Indiana man was going north on County Road 1 when it failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 30.

The truck was hit on the passenger side by a Dodge Caravan driven by 60-year-old Lynda Graves of Rochester.

Graves and her passenger 58-year-old Gregory Graves were transported to St. Mary's Hospital. The two are expected to be OK.

The other driver and his passenger were not injured.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.

