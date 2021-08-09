Two Rochester non-profits collecting school supplies for East Africa Families

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With a new school year around the corner, two local non-profits are teaming up to collect school supplies for East African Families in Rochester. For the first time ever, Rochester Mom and Pajoma Women are working together to give back to them.

Pajoma Women serves as the voice of East African females. Since Friday, its been collecting school supplies with the parent resource to ensure East African students are prepared for the school year.

"Not all the families know where to get the school supplies or when to get it," explains Pamoja co-founder Fatuma Ahmed.

The families are often unable to afford school supplies or face communication barriers that prevent them from getting the items.

"It's a really great kind of community investment into ensuring that all children have the opportunity to go back to school ready for another year of learning," says Rochester Mom Founder Becky Montpetit.

People have donated, markers, highlighters, and glue. Liddia Clift used to live in The Med City. She is proud to see her former community give back.

"Rochester's a fortunate community with people who are able to give back. Giving back to school kids that don't have all the resources our kids have is a great way to do it."

Rochester Mom and Pamoja Women will be collecting supplies until August 20th. Donations can be dropped off at Old Abe Coffee Co and Spark in Apache Mall. Anyone who needs the school supplies can pick up the items at Pamoja Women's office located at 829 3rd Ave SE Suite 205, Rochester, MN 55904.