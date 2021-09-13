Two Rochester men arrested for illegal gun possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men have been arrested on weapons charges after a Monday morning traffic stop.

The Rochester Police Department says the two were pulled over in the 600 block of 11th Avenue SE for not having license plates on their vehicle. Officers say the smell of marijuana was coming from the car and during a search, police found two firearms. Authorities say one of the guns had been reported stolen out of Maple Grove.

Police say Jeremiah Jackson, 20 of Rochester, and Teegan Wenzel, 19 of Rochester, are accused illegal possession of firearms.