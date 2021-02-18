Two Rochester fugitives are arrested in Mexico for fires during George Floyd riots

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two Rochester fugitives connected to multiple arsons during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities have been arrested in Mexico.

Jose Angel Felan Jr., 34, and Mena Dhaya Yousif, 22, were detained by Mexican authorities on Monday for immigration violations. Felan is charged with three federal counts of arson for allegedly setting fire to the Goodwill store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store on University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28. Yousif is charged in federal court with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Felan avoid arrest.

“Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the ATF and the tireless apprehension efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service these two defendants, who have been on the run for more than eight months, will be returned to Minnesota to face justice,” says U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.