Two Rochester facilities honor veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Over 20 local veterans were honored Friday during a ceremony.

Moments Hospice and Shorewood Senior Campus held their annual 'We Honor Our Veterans' recognition to honor their residents. Irene Jameson is 99-years-old and she was a nurse in the military for over 2 years. June Miller served in the Navy Reserves for almost 2 years.

The women say it's nice to be honored, but serving was just something they had to do. They recalled on their experiences during the war, saying America used to be unifyed and they hope it will return that way.