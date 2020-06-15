Two Rochester elementary schools recognized for national program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's some good news to end the year at two Rochester elementary schools.

Franklin and Elton Hills Elementary schools are among the nearly seventy public schools honored for creating positive school climates and student supports.

Principal Andrew Neumann at Elton Hills Elementary said, "It's just all the work that goes on behind the scenes and then to see the success and the smiles and the happiness of our kids and staff that's been great."

The schools are being awarded for their work using the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports program (PBIS)

According to the Minnesota Department of Education it's a data-driven program that provides districts with training and support to promote positive student behavior, especially for students facing challenges inside and outside the classroom.

It also aims to narrow the achievement gap and focuses on decreasing disparities in discipline.

Principal Sam Pearson at Franklin Elementary said, "It's just a validation that the whole building was on the same page, doing the things that we do to make a positive and welcoming school environment."

The national program also focuses on decreasing disparities in discipline which the department says have historically had a negative impact on educational outcomes for students of colors.

Pearson added, "Just recognizing that you really have to get on a common language for everything from the way you do things in the hallway or the classroom or acknowledging positive student efforts and behaviors; you have to be on the same page with everybody."

You can find the full press release by clicking here.