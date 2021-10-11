Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester Fire Department's big red trucks go green with new idle reduction system

The Rochester Fire Department recently retired two vehicles and replaced them with truck 42 and engine 5. These vehicles have new technology to be more environmentally friendly.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fire trucks are iconically red, but two of Rochester's newest fire apparatuses are helping the city go green.

The Rochester Fire Department recently retired two vehicles and replaced them with truck 42 and engine 5. These vehicles have new technology to be more environmentally friendly.

"We get on a scene whether on a highway or at a house. We're double-parked. We're a traffic hazard," explains Fire Chief Eric Kerska. "We leave the lights on. We're required by law to have the emergency lights on. They take a lot of battery power."

An analysis found RFD's average call lasts roughly 20 minutes. During the majority of that call, the apparatuses sit idling, wasting fuel. Conventional batteries don't solve the problem, because they don't allow emergency lights and climate control to stay on.

RFD emergency vehicle technician Jeremy Leisenheimer looked a the problem and brainstormed a new concept. "I didn't really like the idea of adding another diesel engine. Just more to maintain. I knew of other idle reduction systems using batteries and I found some others that we looked at. Then I just went to Pierce and said we're buying this truck, this is kind of what I'd like. I pointed out some locations where I thought systems would work and engineering kind of took over from there," he explains.

With Leisenheimer's idea, Pierce manufactured a new idle reduction system, which are installed in truck 42 and engine 5. The system shuts down the diesel engine after about five minutes and switches to lithium-ion batteries.

After driving truck 42 for a year, RFD found the technology cuts down 60% of idle time which amounts to about $3,000 worth of diesel fuel annually and 6 tons of carbon reduction.

Diesel engines starting in cold weather is still a concern, but this system monitors the temperature of the engine. If it gets too low, it restarts.

"We have big heavy trucks that use a lot of fuel. It just seemed the right thing to do. It's a focus of the community. It's a focus area of the city council and so this we felt was a stepping stone towards someday in the not too distant future perhaps a fire truck that's a hybrid that drives on batteries instead of just powers lights," says Chief Kerska.

To learn more about Pierce's idle reduction technology, click more. It's currently an option on new apparatus and as an aftermarket add-on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 735646

Reported Deaths: 8408
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1484391892
Ramsey61496964
Dakota55074512
Anoka51677506
Washington32495323
Stearns27119251
St. Louis22438345
Scott20877157
Wright20241168
Olmsted17275117
Sherburne14783111
Carver1299753
Clay979898
Rice9659128
Blue Earth930156
Crow Wing8891104
Kandiyohi795895
Chisago785161
Otter Tail7490102
Benton7152102
Mower613739
Beltrami603976
Douglas593686
Winona592552
Goodhue585782
Itasca576176
McLeod559566
Steele555525
Isanti538472
Morrison517563
Becker502862
Polk485175
Nobles469151
Freeborn467242
Lyon427656
Carlton425463
Nicollet408849
Pine407230
Cass392041
Mille Lacs389364
Brown385145
Le Sueur368330
Todd365636
Meeker340051
Waseca316428
Martin301833
Hubbard272243
Wabasha27035
Dodge26048
Roseau251424
Redwood224643
Houston222717
Fillmore219312
Renville218248
Wadena217928
Pennington207624
Faribault206426
Sibley194612
Cottonwood188226
Chippewa179939
Kanabec179429
Aitkin170042
Watonwan165711
Rock151319
Pope14508
Yellow Medicine141820
Jackson141214
Koochiching135919
Swift130119
Pipestone129327
Clearwater128118
Murray126210
Marshall123619
Stevens116411
Lake103021
Wilkin96614
Lac qui Parle92824
Mahnomen81411
Norman7979
Big Stone7544
Grant7419
Lincoln7195
Kittson58022
Red Lake5648
Unassigned535113
Traverse4825
Lake of the Woods4384
Cook2290

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Cooler with rain chances this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Elton Hills Bridge

Image

Iowa Intersection

Image

Early Holiday Shopping

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/11/21)

Image

Workers say no to latest John Deere contract

Image

Toy shortage 4

Image

Red Trucks Go Green

Image

Big red trucks going green

Image

Drug maker seeks FDA approval for first oral COVID-19 pill

Image

Sean's Weather 10/11

Community Events