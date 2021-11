Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is seeking donations for the creation of six affordable homes for those in need.

The nonprofit said 10,000 acres of land is available for purchase that would cost $30,000.

If purchased, future homeowners would work side by side with volunteers to create their new home, while receiving financial literacy lessons before undertaking homeownership.

So far the project has raised $175.

To donate, click on this link: https://www.givemn.org/organization/Tworivershabitat