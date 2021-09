ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is looking for more land to build homes on.

If you or someone you know has residential land they no longer need in the Rochester and Olmsted County area, the organization would like to talk with you.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity builds affordable homes for families and securing land is the first step in that process. Contact Kevin Worden at 507-361-4011 or kworden@tworivershabitat.org if you're interested.