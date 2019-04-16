Clear
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity holds 2nd annual Lunch with Legislators

"Homelessness isn't a character flaw, it's a math problem."

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity's latest build is entering its final phase of construction. To show off the work on the house and hold a discussion on affordable housing, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity held their second annual Lunch with Legislators.

Senator Dave Senjem, Representative Tina Liebling, and Representative Duane Sauke attended. Executive Director of the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless and Co-chair on the Homes for All Campaign Senta Leff advocated for Homes for All's legislative agenda that proposes investments in every point along the housing continuum. "Homelessness isn't a character flaw, it's a math problem," she says.

The house is expected to be completed sometime this summer. Before that construction wraps up, another house on the same lot will begin construction.

"It's always really wonderful for the guys that worked on building the house to come and see the family and see the kids run through the house and pick their bedroom," says Louis Behrends, a Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity volunteer.

The houses are being build to a high efficiency and strength standard.

