Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity builds home with setbacks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following a few breaks in the action due to COVID-19, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is once again building homes for those in need.

During a normal year, a home would take, on average, about 9 months to build.

COVID-19 has added a few roadblocks.

The team has had to stop construction two different times since they started this project.

There was a process made to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, including putting in a sink, which they never do, so everyone can wash their hands.

Now they only have about 4 to 5 people working at a time, compared to the typical 12 to 15.

Despite all the challenges, the house is on its way to being finished.

"It's been a great experience from that standpoint. A little additional challenge, but everyone is paying attention so we can continue to work on getting this house done," says site team lead Lou Behrens.

This will give a mom and her eight children a place to call home.

The home is expected to be ready in a few months.