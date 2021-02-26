Clear

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity and the Rochester Area ReStore are donating tools to the Habitat for Humanity that serves North Central Iowa

After someone stole $6,000 worth of construction tools from Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa a couple weeks ago, another habitat organization is stepping up to help.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2021 11:17 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - . This comes after all the tools were stolen from their storage trailer in Mason City.

A couple weeks ago, someone stole the storage trailer full of equipment. A short time later, the trailer was found abandoned in a cornfield, but the tools were gone, resulting in a loss of about $6,000. That of course sets them back on their mission of building homes for people in the community.

After the merging of Rochester Area Habitat for Humanity and Steele Waseca Habitat for Humanity a few years ago, creating Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity, they had extra sets of tools. The president and executive director, Kevin Worden, said when he heard about the loss, he knew they had to step in. He explained donating extra tools they have can hopefully get them back on their feet. "They're kind of hampered right now and this is not something that we plan or budget for," said Worden. "So it's a bit of an obstacle that they got to get under, over or through." Along with the tools stolen, Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa also had mail containing end of the year contributions taken from their mailbox.

Worden said instead of selling the tools, they can now be put to good use. Our friends in Mason City, or North Central Iowa, say that we're a blessing to them because we can do this. That may be true, but I see it as they're a blessing to us because we've got these tools that we need to be able to honor the intent for which they were acquired," he explained. "This is the path that's going to enable us to do this. We didn't see any other path to do so."

The donation is happening Friday afternoon in Austin beginning at 3.

