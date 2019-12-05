Two RCTC volleyball players named All-Americans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two RCTC volleyball players have received All-American honors.

Hayfield native, Carrie Rutledge, earned first-team honors for the second consecutive year. She led the nation with 4.97 kills-per-set and tallied 572 kills on the season.

Teammates and Saint Charles native, Brekkin McCready, led the nation in assists-per-set with 11.84. She also was named a First-Team All-American.

RCTC finished 31-4 on the year placing fourth in the NJCAA national tournament.