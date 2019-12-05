Clear
BREAKING NEWS Governor: 3 killed in Minnesota Black Hawk helicopter crash Full Story

Two RCTC volleyball players named All-Americans

Rutledge earns first-team honors back-to-back years.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two RCTC volleyball players have received All-American honors.

Hayfield native, Carrie Rutledge, earned first-team honors for the second consecutive year. She led the nation with 4.97 kills-per-set and tallied 572 kills on the season.

Teammates and Saint Charles native, Brekkin McCready, led the nation in assists-per-set with 11.84. She also was named a First-Team All-American.

RCTC finished 31-4 on the year placing fourth in the NJCAA national tournament.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Snow returning for the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC with two All-Americans

Image

Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month

Image

High intensity group workouts

Image

Trump Unity event

Image

Small bank security

Image

Giving the gift of going home

Image

Muddy Ground hurting tree Harvest

Image

Giving Your Best Award

Image

Holiday Train Stops in Rochester

Image

Tackling the Issue of High Prescription Drug Prices

Community Events