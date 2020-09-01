Positive COVID-19 tests reported at Albert Lea, Charles City, and Osage schools

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Individuals at schools in Osage, Charles City, and Albert Lea have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mitchell County Public Health says one of the students is from Lincoln Elementary and one is from Osage Middle School. They were last at school on the morning of August 25 and are recovering at home.

Charles City Community Schools says it has been notified by Floyd County Public Health a student at Carrie Lane High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Albert Lea Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk says one person at Albert Lea High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The school district was notified of the positive test on Friday evening.

Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman sent out the following statement to school staff, parents, and the Osage community on the situation:

“In recent days, our area has seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. We ask that you please take this seriously and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our area. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and stay home when you are sick! We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”

The Osage school district says it is working with health officials to reach anyone who was in close contact with the infected students. If you are not contacted, that means you were not exposed to either student.

Charles City Community Schools says, following established protocol, all areas of Carrie Lane High School used by the infected students have been temporarily closed off for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Floyd County Public Health says no school activities or athletics are being affected.

The Charles City school district sent out this public statement upon announcing the positive COVID-19 test:

“The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to return to school once they are 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) and symptoms are improving and 10 days since symptoms started; if no symptoms, 10 days from the day of test. Our campus attendance office will monitor the return date. Classes for Carrie Lane High School will resume Tuesday morning.”

Albert Lea Area Schools says contact tracing identified eight people who were exposed to the infected individual by being within six feet for more than 15 minutes. Dr. Funk says those people have been quarantined for 14 days and no other individuals at the high school were impacted. He also says a deep clean of the building and classrooms was done on Friday. The school district issued this statement:

"We remain confident that our daily screening questions of students and staff, use of our thermal scanners, and proactive approach from our nursing staff, will continue to allow Albert Lea Area Schools to operate in a safe manner during this pandemic."

As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health says Mitchell County has had 108 individuals test positive for the coronavirus and 78 have recovered. No deaths in the county have been linked to COVID-19. Floyd County has had 217 positive coronavirus cases, with 181 recovered, and three COVID-19 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Freeborn County has had 403 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, with one death.