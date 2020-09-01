Clear

Positive COVID-19 tests reported at Albert Lea, Charles City, and Osage schools

Health officials contacting anyone exposed to the students.

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 12:15 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Individuals at schools in Osage, Charles City, and Albert Lea have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mitchell County Public Health says one of the students is from Lincoln Elementary and one is from Osage Middle School. They were last at school on the morning of August 25 and are recovering at home.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Charles City Community Schools says it has been notified by Floyd County Public Health a student at Carrie Lane High School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Albert Lea Superintendent Dr. Mike Funk says one person at Albert Lea High School has tested positive for COVID-19.  The school district was notified of the positive test on Friday evening.

Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman sent out the following statement to school staff, parents, and the Osage community on the situation:

“In recent days, our area has seen an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. We ask that you please take this seriously and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our area. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and stay home when you are sick! We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well. Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.”

The Osage school district says it is working with health officials to reach anyone who was in close contact with the infected students. If you are not contacted, that means you were not exposed to either student.

Charles City Community Schools says, following established protocol, all areas of Carrie Lane High School used by the infected students have been temporarily closed off for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Floyd County Public Health says no school activities or athletics are being affected.

The Charles City school district sent out this public statement upon announcing the positive COVID-19 test:

“The individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to return to school once they are 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) and symptoms are improving and 10 days since symptoms started; if no symptoms, 10 days from the day of test. Our campus attendance office will monitor the return date. Classes for Carrie Lane High School will resume Tuesday morning.”

Albert Lea Area Schools says contact tracing identified eight people who were exposed to the infected individual by being within six feet for more than 15 minutes.  Dr. Funk says those people have been quarantined for 14 days and no other individuals at the high school were impacted.  He also says a deep clean of the building and classrooms was done on Friday.  The school district issued this statement:

"We remain confident that our daily screening questions of students and staff, use of our thermal scanners, and proactive approach from our nursing staff, will continue to allow Albert Lea Area Schools to operate in a safe manner during this pandemic."

As of Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health says Mitchell County has had 108 individuals test positive for the coronavirus and 78 have recovered. No deaths in the county have been linked to COVID-19. Floyd County has had 217 positive coronavirus cases, with 181 recovered, and three COVID-19 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health says Freeborn County has had 403 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, with one death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75864

Reported Deaths: 1866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23134879
Ramsey9203298
Dakota5936110
Anoka4741121
Stearns326822
Washington299654
Olmsted203624
Scott201031
Nobles186513
Wright12516
Blue Earth12435
Rice11938
Mower11793
Carver11234
Sherburne91513
St. Louis88523
Clay88040
Kandiyohi8161
Lyon5253
Todd4492
Winona44617
Watonwan4434
Nicollet44215
Steele4332
Benton4023
Freeborn4011
Le Sueur3782
McLeod3621
Beltrami3211
Chisago3161
Crow Wing30916
Otter Tail2944
Goodhue2679
Waseca2663
Martin2366
Cottonwood2030
Polk2004
Becker1982
Itasca19812
Carlton1911
Pipestone1879
Isanti1750
Douglas1671
Unassigned15949
Dodge1580
Pine1550
Murray1411
Sibley1403
Chippewa1351
Brown1282
Wabasha1230
Faribault1170
Morrison1171
Meeker1082
Cass1053
Rock1040
Mille Lacs1023
Jackson961
Koochiching883
Pennington881
Yellow Medicine871
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau730
Lincoln690
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Redwood620
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Stevens470
Norman460
Hubbard450
Marshall360
Big Stone350
Mahnomen351
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64938

Reported Deaths: 1113
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13370225
Woodbury414356
Johnson392626
Black Hawk380075
Linn298494
Story244416
Dallas237939
Scott223421
Dubuque203636
Buena Vista182612
Marshall164332
Pottawattamie163434
Wapello108550
Webster10239
Muscatine96652
Sioux8963
Crawford8363
Clinton83510
Cerro Gordo83020
Warren7775
Plymouth74418
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5685
Wright5191
Marion4841
Dickinson4246
Lee4225
Louisa39614
Carroll3903
Boone3454
Washington34011
Bremer3307
Franklin29517
Henry2844
Hamilton2802
Clarke2413
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Mahaska21918
Winneshiek2193
Delaware2173
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Jackson2111
Butler2082
Benton2031
Poweshiek1838
Clayton1803
Allamakee1784
Buchanan1751
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1609
Hancock1572
Cedar1541
Humboldt1532
Lyon1502
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1401
Howard1332
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1292
Grundy1291
Mills1281
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1180
Palo Alto1160
Iowa1151
Sac1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Chickasaw1100
Monroe1108
Mitchell1070
Monona1071
Van Buren1001
Osceola990
Lucas965
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis832
Worth790
Montgomery775
Keokuk631
Fremont590
Greene530
Wayne502
Adair491
Decatur440
Ida430
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned90
Rochester
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fines could be enforced for recycling

Image

You could soon pay a recycling fine in Olmsted County

Image

Rochester area colleges partnering to create scholarship program

Image

Seans Weather 9/1

Image

IA Farmers, Suppliers Should Anticipate Increased Propane Demand

Image

Mayor Norton Pushes for healthier habits in Rochester

Image

Community Partners Selected for Rochester Conservation Corps

Image

Soccer teams adjust to a different kind of game

Image

Republicans take aim at Walz enforcement plan

Image

38-day run across Minnesota

Community Events