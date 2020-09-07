Two North Iowans hurt in motorcycle crash near Canadian border

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – Two people from Mitchell County, Iowa are hurt after a motorcycle crash near the Canadian border.

The Minnesota State patrol says it happened around 3:11 pm Monday in Lake County. Patrick Robert Masching, 53 of McIntire, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 61 when a deer ran out in front of him near the intersection with County Road 1. The collision sent Patrick Masching and a passenger, Deanna Masching, 54 of McIntire, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Rescue and Ambulance, and Two Harbors Fire Department assisted with this accident.