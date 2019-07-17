Two North Iowa school districts share in $500,000 grant

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Clear Lake and Mason City school systems will expand their computer science programs thanks to increased state funding.
$500,000 is being awarded to 23 Iowa school districts from the state’s Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund.
“This investment provides students with the tools they need to excel within a 21st-century digital economy,” says Governor. Kim Reynolds. “Teaching computer science and other STEM-related courses is an essential component to any child’s education. That’s why Iowa is preparing our young people for success in cutting-edge careers with programs like this.”
Districts receiving the money will have to report on their progress by the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
"This is a great opportunity for schools to develop teachers in a high-demand field," says Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise. "Strong computer science instruction is critical in ensuring our students are future ready when they graduate from high school."
Other districts sharing in the money are:
Bondurant-Farrar Community School District
Cedar Falls Community School District
Central Decatur Community School District
Durant Community School District
Earlham Community School District
Estherville Lincoln Central Community School District
Great Prairie Area Education Agency (a collaboration with Central Lee, North Mahaska, Cardinal, Pekin, Fort Madison K-8, Centerville, Fairfield, Waco, and Keokuk)
Louisa-Muscatine Community School District
Marshalltown Community School District
MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District
Spirit Lake Community School District
Storm Lake Community School District
Waukee Community School District
