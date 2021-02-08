Two North Iowa school districts set to resume 5-day in-person learning

FOREST CITY, Iowa - It's a return to normal.

Beginning the week of February 15th, Forest City and Mason City schools will go back to a 5-day in-person schedule, with Wednesdays being designated as half days. Remote learning will still be available for families who choose to do so. The move comes after Governor Kim Reynolds signed an order last month that requires all school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option.

Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, who is also the Superintendent for Central Springs Schools, says there has been some concern about switching to this model, as he feels that local school districts should be able to decide their learning plans, rather than being state mandated.

"I would tell you some schools that have been in this model feel like we're getting caught in the middle of the Governor's and Legislature's disappointment with certain schools. We're back to a one size fits all. Our model has worked for the majority of our parents."

He points to some positive findings in their current 4-day in-person/1-day online model that has proven to be effective during this challenging school year.

"Our discipline numbers have been down significantly compared to last year. Our absentee rate has gone down significantly. The instruction time for the kids and the results that we're getting achievement is the same or at a higher level."

For more information on Forest City's plans to return to a 5-day schedule, click here. For more information regarding Mason City's plans to return to a 5-day schedule, click here.