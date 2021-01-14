Two North Iowa representatives share thoughts about new legislative year

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa's legislators are back at the Statehouse this week for the new legislative year.

House Representative Sharon Steckman (D - District 53) is beginning her 7th term, while Shannon Latham (R - District 54) is beginning her first term. While a lot of the work the first two days is introductory, the real work is about to begin.

With the pandemic still in full force, one key issue that is looking to be addressed this year are the problems that the pandemic has laid bare, such as childcare.

"It's something that was a really big issue, something that I experienced first hand when I moved from the metro area back home to North Iowa, something that I struggled with, and I know that it's something that working moms and working parents continue to deal with," Latham says.

"The pandemic has only highlighted some of those deficiencies that we have that we need to fix. We need to fix them soon," Steckman says.

And despite differences in political beliefs and experience, they share that common ground can be reached on both sides of the aisle.

"We have new ideas, fresh ideas coming on. and then people who have been here and familiar with how it all works, and how we can get those ideas implemented, or maybe they've been tried before, in a different manner," Steckman says.

"As elected officials, we need to concentrate on what those key needs are, and really put our best selves forward to provide some solutions," Latham says.

Steckman is currently writing a bill regarding insurance companies to offer coverage for families that are wanting to start a family and having fertility issues. She says that it's already gained support from both Democrats and Republicans.