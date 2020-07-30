Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two North Iowa entertainment options closing their doors for good

Escape Iowa's Mason City and Clear Lake escape rooms, as well as Clear Lake's Battlefield Midwest laser tag facility cite COVID-19 as the reason for their closure

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 3:21 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two more local entertainment options have been felled by the pandemic.

Escape Iowa, which owns escape rooms in Mason City and Clear Lake, and Battlefield Midwest, a Clear Lake-based laser tag facility that shares space with Escape Iowa, have announced they will be shutting down.

Tyler Anderson opened the escape rooms about 5 years ago, with two other partners helping him get the concept up and running.

"None of us had even done a room, let alone build one before. But we thought, 'you know what, this is a pretty simple concept, and we really enjoy puzzles.' We went in humbly, and worked our tails off and put together the first room."

On average, the rooms see about 3,500-4,000 guests annually; however, the escape rooms were closed during March and April, during a peak time for business. When they did reopen, traffic was down significantly.

"This last winter, that took it out of us. Normally out of that 3,500-4,000, we get two-thirds of that from January to May, and so when you lose half of those months, it's a pretty killer fact for operating and running stuff."

Anderson, who also owns Tropical Sno and Roller City, says that Escape Iowa needed to stand on its own financially, which is a challenge considering it is a niche type of business.

"We can't really rely on it for a full income for anybody. When you have that kind of situation, it's more of a year by year deal, and we would've been in a spot to start saving and be in a much better spot financially, but we still have to pay start up bills, and building out a space is expensive. All of those factors played together in the decision to close. I can't let one business bleeding carry over into another business. They all need to stand financially on their own, and that was our reason for closing up the escape rooms."

Anderson says he's not selling the escape rooms, largely due to the logistics behind them.

"When we build a new room, we build it from scratch. There's nothing like anything what we're doing around. I didn't feel comfortable selling it, knowing that I would still be very, very involved to make it work, with switching out rooms. Some of it would be simple, but the actual manufacturing, creating a new room would be next to impossible if you don't know what you're doing."

While Battlefield Midwest will not reopen, Escape Iowa's room in Mason City, with a 'Revenge of the 80s' theme, will remain open until August 29.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 52947

Reported Deaths: 1629
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin16881810
Ramsey6503257
Dakota3656102
Anoka3130112
Stearns275820
Washington176043
Nobles17346
Olmsted154721
Scott124911
Mower10542
Rice9618
Blue Earth7944
Wright7445
Clay72539
Carver7102
Kandiyohi6501
Sherburne5956
Lyon4123
Todd4122
Freeborn3491
St. Louis34818
Steele3151
Watonwan2970
Benton2923
Nicollet28113
Winona23116
Martin1995
Le Sueur1901
Crow Wing17013
Beltrami1640
Cottonwood1620
Goodhue1618
Otter Tail1592
Chisago1581
Pipestone1388
Itasca12212
Pine1220
Polk1213
Becker1201
Dodge1190
Douglas1190
McLeod1190
Waseca1190
Murray1181
Carlton1160
Unassigned11440
Isanti1010
Chippewa921
Meeker822
Morrison801
Brown762
Faribault760
Sibley762
Wabasha740
Jackson670
Pennington651
Rock640
Koochiching613
Fillmore560
Lincoln530
Renville534
Mille Lacs523
Swift511
Cass462
Yellow Medicine460
Grant431
Roseau410
Houston370
Pope350
Norman320
Redwood300
Marshall260
Aitkin250
Wilkin253
Kanabec231
Wadena230
Big Stone220
Hubbard220
Mahnomen201
Stevens150
Clearwater140
Lake140
Red Lake100
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 853
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk9262193
Woodbury358547
Black Hawk291862
Linn193287
Johnson182214
Buena Vista177912
Dallas170634
Scott152511
Dubuque141628
Marshall134824
Pottawattamie109221
Story107513
Wapello81231
Muscatine78947
Crawford7003
Webster6685
Sioux5742
Cerro Gordo55817
Tama52929
Warren4861
Jasper44324
Wright4371
Plymouth4238
Louisa37514
Dickinson3654
Washington28110
Clinton2702
Hamilton2351
Boone2212
Franklin1854
Bremer1747
Carroll1731
Clay1681
Clarke1663
Emmet1621
Hardin1480
Allamakee1464
Shelby1430
Marion1410
Poweshiek1358
Mahaska13317
Des Moines1312
Jackson1291
Guthrie1225
Benton1201
Cedar1151
Jones1151
Pocahontas1121
Hancock1072
Henry1073
Butler1022
Floyd1012
Cherokee971
Buchanan951
Lyon940
Taylor940
Madison912
Monona890
Harrison880
Clayton843
Humboldt831
Lee832
Delaware811
Iowa811
Calhoun782
Sac770
Mitchell760
Fayette750
Osceola750
Kossuth740
Winneshiek731
Jefferson720
Mills720
Palo Alto690
Winnebago690
Grundy681
Monroe667
Union661
Page650
Worth550
Davis491
Chickasaw480
Howard470
Lucas404
Montgomery402
Appanoose373
Cass370
Greene370
Ida290
Audubon271
Fremont270
Keokuk271
Van Buren251
Ringgold211
Adair200
Decatur170
Adams150
Wayne141
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
A pleasant, mainly quiet week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reinventing a Historic Building Into Office Space

Image

Enforcing the MN Mask Mandate

Image

Performing During a Pandemic

Image

A pandemic perfect sport

Image

Covid-19 exposure logging on mobile phones

Image

Clear Lake unveils return to learn plan

Image

Mayo Clinic invests millions in advancing racial equity

Image

Seans Weather 7/29

Image

Escape Iowa Closing

Image

Coronavirus infections skewing younger

Community Events