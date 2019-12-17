Two Newman high school students really know their Constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Mason City high school students will be honored by the Iowa State Bar Association.

Braden Petree and Hailey Worman of Newman Catholic High School have been named finalists in the Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” Project. They and 98 other finalists from across the state will be recognized at a luncheon on January 13, 2020, at the West Des Moines Marriott.

Five students from among the 100 finalists will be chosen by random drawing to attend the all-expense paid, Close-Up Foundation’s five-day long education work session in Washington, D.C., in February 2020.

The Iowa State Bar Association says the “Know Your Constitution” Project is designed to enrich students’ understanding and appreciation of the Constitution. The students participating in the project were required to familiarize themselves with Constitution related issues. A quiz was completed by each student.