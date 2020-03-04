Two NIACC basketball players plead not guilty to marijuana possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two NIACC men’s basketball players are pleading not guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Trey Sampson, 19, and Deundra Roberson, 20, are both charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense. Mason City police say the two were found in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of S. Yorktown Pike on January 20. Officers say they were arrested for each having a small baggie of marijuana in their possession.

Sampson’s trial is set to start on April 14. Roberson is due to stand trial beginning April 7.