Clear

Two NIACC basketball players plead not guilty to marijuana possession

They remain on the team after January arrests.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 12:55 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two NIACC men’s basketball players are pleading not guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Trey Sampson, 19, and Deundra Roberson, 20, are both charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense. Mason City police say the two were found in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 300 block of S. Yorktown Pike on January 20. Officers say they were arrested for each having a small baggie of marijuana in their possession.

Sampson’s trial is set to start on April 14. Roberson is due to stand trial beginning April 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Community Events