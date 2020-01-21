Two NIACC basketball players arrested

MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC men’s basketball team is having an impressive season. The Trojans are currently ranked 13th and picked up a close win over Ellsworth on Sunday.

Monday was when things got a little out of hand for two of the teams’ leaders.

Mason City police report that sophomore forward, Trey Sampson, and sophomore guard, Deundra Roberson were both arrested shortly after 6 PM on Monday at the NIACC dorms for possession of marijuana.

They were each held on $1,000 bonds.

The school’s Sports Information Director says he does not know anything about any disciplinary actions.