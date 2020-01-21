MASON CITY, Iowa – The NIACC men’s basketball team is having an impressive season. The Trojans are currently ranked 13th and picked up a close win over Ellsworth on Sunday.
Monday was when things got a little out of hand for two of the teams’ leaders.
Mason City police report that sophomore forward, Trey Sampson, and sophomore guard, Deundra Roberson were both arrested shortly after 6 PM on Monday at the NIACC dorms for possession of marijuana.
They were each held on $1,000 bonds.
The school’s Sports Information Director says he does not know anything about any disciplinary actions.
Related Content
- Two NIACC basketball players arrested
- Three NIACC players picked in MLB Draft
- NIACC basketball teams continue winning ways
- Hawkeye basketball player has surgery
- Hawkeye basketball player to transfer
- Four NIACC baseball players sign national letters of intent
- Former NIACC baseball player makes league all-star team
- NIACC's Hardrict earns ICCAC player of the week honors
- NIACC's Willems named ICCAC Player of the Week
- NIACC honors five soccer players who rescued man from pond
Scroll for more content...