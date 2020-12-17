Two Minnesota bars have liquor licenses suspended for breaking COVID rules

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State regulators say they’ve suspended the liquor licenses of two business for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division (DPS-AGED) says Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton have “blatantly violated” Governor Walz’ executive order banning the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption.

DPS-AGED says it has documented evidence these establishments have opened for on-site consumption of food and alcoholic beverages, including police incident reports and media reports that showed large crowds at the bar.

Under Executive Order 20-99, all restaurants and bars are prohibited from selling alcohol for on-premises consumption from November 20 at 11:59 p.m. through Friday, December 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Recently, there have been reports that many establishments were planning to open in violation of Executive Order 20-99. DPS-AGED says local law enforcement visited the following bars and restaurants and found them to still be closed:

Pizza Depot, Becker

Andy’s Sports Bar, Red Wing

Carbone’s, Cottage Grove

Charley’s, Mankato

“Most bars and restaurants are playing by the rules and following the law. Those that have chosen not to comply are putting the health of the community at risk, and we will hold them accountable,” says Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.