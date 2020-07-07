Clear

Two Mason City sisters operating outdoor yard game business

In just the last few months they've been in business, Mo's Yard Games & More has taken off

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 1:35 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 1:36 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're looking for something for the kids to do other than play video games, two Mason City sisters are creating and selling yard games for the whole family.

Mollie and MacKenzy Conway were playing an outdoor version of 'Chutes & Ladders' during the height of the quarantine period, when Mollie decided to cut up the board into a 'Yard-Zee' game, and sold a couple. 

"I know a lot of our ideas come from our whole family shooting out ideas and figuring out whether or not this is something that can happen or something that can't happen," MacKenzy said.

Since then, they've expanded into tic-tac-toe, Jenga and cornhole games, as well as yard signs. And in just the last few months, Mo's Yard Games & More has taken off.

"I emailed my industrial tech teacher because she wanted us to do some kind of project, and I said, 'we're making these yard dice, do you want me to send a video of that?' And she was like, 'yeah.' That spread word to the other teachers, and some of them came and got some games. And it just blew up," Mollie said.

Mollie and MacKenzy have been selling their games in front of their house on State Street, as well as online, at the Clear Lake Farmer's Market, and at Chris' Kettle Corn at Southbridge Mall, and are looking to expand.

It has been a learning experience starting a new business from the ground up.

"Sometimes there can be a little stress with that, but it's always something we can overcome. We've been having fun with this," Mollie said.

"I feel like it's taught everyone in this house about patience and doing things right the first time, and doing things of quality and selling quality product instead of 'oh hey, I painted these blocks and put a little sticker on them.' Producing quality things, learning people skills, being around people more than you would if we were fully on lockdown...it brings me joy that it's making other people feel happy and give them something to do," MacKenzy said.

So what's next? Mollie and MacKenzy are looking at a domino-based game, as well as some indoor games for the colder months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 38136

Reported Deaths: 1508
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin12329786
Ramsey4855227
Stearns236119
Dakota233090
Anoka2200109
Nobles16686
Olmsted112415
Washington108240
Mower9512
Rice8427
Scott7154
Clay58738
Kandiyohi5731
Blue Earth4702
Wright4655
Todd4012
Carver3761
Lyon3122
Sherburne3125
Freeborn2920
Steele2311
Watonwan2240
Benton2153
St. Louis17815
Martin1685
Nicollet16612
Cottonwood1360
Goodhue1308
Winona12415
Crow Wing10612
Pine1030
Le Sueur1001
Chisago981
Otter Tail931
McLeod910
Carlton870
Dodge860
Polk812
Chippewa791
Unassigned7737
Isanti720
Waseca680
Douglas640
Itasca6412
Murray630
Meeker611
Morrison591
Becker560
Faribault560
Jackson550
Sibley542
Pennington510
Pipestone442
Renville352
Mille Lacs342
Wabasha330
Rock310
Beltrami300
Brown302
Fillmore300
Yellow Medicine300
Houston250
Swift211
Norman200
Wilkin203
Redwood180
Roseau160
Aitkin150
Cass152
Koochiching151
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Kanabec141
Marshall120
Grant110
Lincoln100
Pope100
Mahnomen81
Clearwater70
Hubbard60
Lake60
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle40
Stevens40
Red Lake30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31430

Reported Deaths: 720
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk6578179
Woodbury324144
Black Hawk228758
Buena Vista171211
Johnson12928
Dallas128129
Linn127782
Marshall104919
Scott79810
Story7753
Pottawattamie72611
Wapello70830
Dubuque69922
Crawford6782
Muscatine63844
Sioux4720
Tama46529
Wright3841
Louisa36113
Jasper32417
Plymouth3225
Warren2861
Dickinson2672
Washington2409
Webster2192
Hamilton1881
Cerro Gordo1781
Boone1481
Clay1340
Clarke1312
Allamakee1284
Mahaska11617
Clinton1131
Shelby1130
Poweshiek1058
Carroll981
Pocahontas961
Bremer946
Des Moines902
Franklin900
Emmet870
Henry863
Cedar841
Taylor790
Monona760
Cherokee751
Floyd752
Hardin750
Marion700
Benton671
Guthrie664
Sac640
Jefferson630
Osceola610
Jones580
Butler552
Hancock540
Humboldt541
Lee542
Harrison530
Buchanan521
Delaware511
Iowa510
Monroe516
Fayette500
Calhoun492
Madison472
Clayton443
Lyon440
Palo Alto410
Davis401
Grundy380
Winneshiek380
Mills370
Mitchell370
Kossuth350
Howard340
Jackson320
Chickasaw310
Lucas314
Greene290
Union280
Winnebago280
Ida240
Cass220
Keokuk211
Van Buren210
Appanoose203
Page200
Worth190
Audubon161
Unassigned160
Adair150
Ringgold150
Decatur110
Montgomery102
Wayne100
Adams80
Fremont70
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot, sticky, and stormy
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How did businesses do on the 4th of July with tourism

Image

Stewartville's Will Tschetter commits to Michigan

Image

Covid-19 concerns, Rochester Boys and Girls Club temporarily closes

Image

Looking at the Role of School Resource Officers

Image

Seans 4pm Weather 7/6

Image

Treasury Department unveils relief loans

Image

Mandatory Mask Mandate for Rochester

Image

Approving Cares Act Funding

Image

Mountain Bike Trail System Being Developed

Image

Seans 6am Weather 7/6

Community Events