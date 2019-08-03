Two Kasson small businesses celebrate grand opening and growth

KASSON, Minn. - The two businesses have shared their new space for a few months now, but Trail Creek Coffee Roasters and Bluff Creek Boutique celebrated their grand opening on Saturday.

Both businesses began at home. Crystal and Jim Whitmarsh began roasting coffee beans in their home. Now, they sell their beans and a continuously growing menu of beverages at the brick-and-mortar store. Melissa Orthun's clothing, accessories, and gift items store began as an online boutique, before moving into a physical store in another community and is now at the Kasson location.

In the shared space, the trio are tackling being small business owners in a small town. They say it's hard work, but the support from the community makes it possible and worth it.

"Supporting small businesses is like giving back to your community. Everybody that we are hiring is in Kasson and it's so much fun to see all the local people," says Orthun.

"I think everyone's excited too that we're repurposing this building that was a post office and a library and something that's important to the community and so it's been neat to just see the overwhelming support from everyone around," adds Crystal Whitmarsh.

The coffee shop and boutique are open Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings through the afternoon. Trail Creek Coffee Roasters is planning to have morning hours beginning sometime this fall.