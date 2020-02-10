Clear

Two Iowans test negative for coronavirus

State officials say they had recently been in China.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The two Iowans being tested for the coronavirus are not infected with the disease.

The state’s Department of Public Health said on February 5 that two Iowans were under “voluntary home confinement” while being tested for the coronavirus. Both had recently returned from China. Those tests have now come back negative for the virus.

State health officials say another 26 people are being monitored for the coronavirus but are not currently showing any symptoms. This monitoring began on February 3 after recommendations by the President’s Task Force on Coronavirus.

The federal government declared a public health emergency related to the outbreak in China on January 31 but the Iowa Department of Public Health says the risk to Iowans remains low.

For more information on the coronavirus, click here.

