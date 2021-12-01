Two Iowans qualify for special $1 million Powerball drawining

CLIVE, Iowa – A Kossuth County woman is one of two Iowans among five finalists for a $1 million special Powerball prize.

The Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion is entering its third year and the winner will be announced just after midnight eastern during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” from New York’s Time Square.

Shari Beenken, 57 of Titonka, and Rob Long, 50 of Waterloo, entered their Powerball tickets into a drawing for a chance at the million dollar prize. Beenken submitted tickets she purchased herself but Long entered tickets he bought on behalf of a group of his co-workers, friends, and family that he calls Lotto 22.

Beenken, an office administrator at an Algona business, says she was a bit in shock when she learned she was one of the finalists. “My heart was just beating and I started to have tears in my eyes and it’s like, ‘Oh, my word! Oh, my word!’ You know, it’s just a dream!”

Long, a warehouse associate in Waterloo, says he was also shocked by the news, but then had fun telling the members of his group about their luck. “A lot of them didn’t know I was doing it. I loved the surprise on their faces. I think the biggest thing for me was the surprise on everybody’s face and how happy they were that we have the opportunity to be where we’re at on this.”

For just being selected as a finalist, Beenken and Long will each receive a $10,000 cash prize and a home party package also valued at $10,000, including a 70-inch LED TV, karaoke system, premium laptop computer, and deluxe dinner for eight.

Long says that a member of his group and his wife helped him hold a drawing from amongst the group to determine who would win the merchandise portion of the finalist prize package. The group is evenly splitting the $10,000 cash prize. If Long wins the million dollars, that will also be split evenly among the group.

“I’m probably going to be on pins and needles! And it’s like, ‘Okay, come on, let’s just draw this! Let’s go!’” says Beenken. “It should be a good evening. It should be fun no matter what.”

The members o fLong’s Lotto 22 are:

From Clarksville: Scott Herrmann and Victor Herrmann

From Denver: Bruce Gonnerman

From Dunkerton: Michael Nicolaus and Nancy Smock

From Independence: Bryan Cain and Kristen Kayser

From Jesup: Ronald Kester

From La Porte City: Bruce Long

From Oelwein: Ellyn Perkins

From Plainfield: Valeria Marks

From Raymond: Randy Ruehs

From Shell Rock: Grant Clark

From Waterloo: Trish Bandfield, Mark Burke, Steven Foster, Kelvin Holmes, Rob Long, Nesffy Molina, Mike O’Connor, Martin Van Horn, Eric Woodward.