Two Iowans injured in Fillmore County collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two eastern Iowans are injured after a collision in Fillmore County.

It happened around 11:45 am Monday on Highway 63. The Minnesota State Patrol says Meredeth Leigh Crow, 35 of Cedar Rapids, and Hunter Alan Mundfrom, 16 of Spring Valley, were both driving south when they crashed near Ford Avenue.

Meredeth Crow and a passenger, Courtney Isabella Crow, 8 of Cedar Rapids, both suffered non-life threatening injuries. Meredeth Crow was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says the two drivers and three passengers in each vehicle were all wearing their seat belts.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.